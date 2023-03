Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a public enforcement action against Optum Services Inc. to Arizona District Court. The complaint, filed by the Office of Arizona AG Kris Mayes, accuses Optum of employment discrimination based on the denial of an employee's request for religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 2:23-cv-00380, Arizona, State of v. Optum Services Incorporated.