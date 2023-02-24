Removed To Federal Court

Sherman & Howard, acting as the intervenor plaintiff's counsel, on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Chanel Incorporated USA to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by the Sate of Arizona, claims that Chanel wrongfully denied a former account and education executive's request for a religious exemption from the retail company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 2:23-cv-00331, Arizona, State of v. Chanel Incorporated USA.

February 24, 2023, 8:34 AM