Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Miles McGuire Gardner on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against psychiatric health services provider Acadia Healthcare and Sierra Tucson LLC to Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by the Arizona Attorney General's Office on behalf of a non-party individual who suffers from a hearing disability, contends that Acadia failed to provide the individual with effective communication throughout her stay at the facility. The case is 4:23-cv-00260, Arizona, State of v. Acadia Healthcare Company Incorporated et al.

Health Care

June 07, 2023, 6:32 AM

Arizona, State of

Arizona Attorney General'S Office - Phoenix

Office Of The Attorney General - Tucson - Civil Rights

Acadia Healthcare Company Incorporated

Sierra Tucson LLC

Holland & Knight

Davis Miles Mcguire Gardner Pllc

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation