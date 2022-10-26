Arizona Republican Party Chair Asks SCOTUS to Block Jan. 6 S...

News From Law.com

Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to temporarily block a subpoena for her personal telephone and text message records sought by the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The subpoena was served on her and her husband's mobile telephone service provider, T-Mobile, in January. The Wards sued to quash the subpoena but a federal district court dismissed the suit and denied their motion for an injunction.

Government

October 26, 2022, 4:35 PM