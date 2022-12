New Suit

Offit Kurman filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Northern District Court against the Town of Hurley over a real property dispute. The suit concerns legal challenges to plaintiffs Arizona Hudson Valley and Jordan Bem's special use permit to develop certain property as a resort. The case is 1:22-cv-01306, Arizona Hudson Valley LLC et al v. Allen et al.

Real Estate

December 07, 2022, 3:15 PM