New Suit

Hinshaw & Culbertson filed a lawsuit targeting the federal government Friday in Arizona District Court on behalf of the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The suit seeks to block the U.S. Army from replacing the plaintiff as the contractor for operating food services at Fort Huachuca. The case is 4:23-cv-00250, Arizona Department of Economic Security v. Wormuth.

Government

June 02, 2023, 9:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Arizona Department of Economic Security

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Christine Wormuth

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision