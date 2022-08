New Suit

The ACLU and various news organizations and media outlets filed a First Amendment lawsuit against Arizona government officials on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Ballard Spahr, challenges a newly enacted Arizona law which makes it a crime to record video within eight feet of 'law enforcement activity' after being instructed to stop. The case is 2:22-cv-01431, Arizona Broadcasters Association et al. v. Brnovich et al.

August 23, 2022, 8:36 PM