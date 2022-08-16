New Suit

The Arizona Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander for Equity Coalition filed a lawsuit against Arizona government officials on Tuesday in Arizona District Court over alleged voting rights violations. The suit challenges new voting laws set to take effect in Arizona in September and argues that many of the new provisions are designed to prevent people of color and naturalized citizens from voting. The complaint was filed by Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Latham & Watkins and Spencer Fane. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01381, Arizona Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander for Equity Coalition v. Hobbs et al.

Government

August 16, 2022, 8:40 PM