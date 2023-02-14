Arizona and Utah Opened the Door, But Firms Remain Skeptical...

News From Law.com

Despite the potential for outside investors to help law firms achieve strategic aims, those in the Am Law 200 have been reluctant to experiment with new ownership models made available by rule changes in Arizona and Utah pertaining to nonlawyer ownership of law firms. Concerns of nonlawyer investors exerting influence over legal services are enough for many firm leaders to wait for others to prove the concept successful under the new U.S. regulations before experimenting with their own firm's ownership model, according to consultants and firm leaders interviewed for this report.

February 14, 2023, 11:21 AM