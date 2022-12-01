Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McCauley Law Offices on Thursday removed a voting rights lawsuit against Cochise County to Arizona District Court. The suit alleges that the county refused to canvass 2022 election results this past Monday, the final day to do so, due to 'vague' claims of untrustworthy electronic voting machines. The suit was filed by Elias Law Group and Herrera Arellano LLP on behalf of the Arizona Alliance of Retired Americans and Stephani Stephenson. The case is 4:22-cv-00534, Arizona Alliance of Retired American Incorporated et al v. Crosby et al.

Government

December 01, 2022, 7:39 PM