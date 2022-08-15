New Suit

Voto Latino and other plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Arizona government officials on Monday in Arizona District Court over alleged voting rights violations. The suit challenges new voting laws set to take effect in Arizona in September, including a provision which imposes criminal penalties for 'provid[ing] a mechanism for voting' to a person registered to vote in another state regardless of whether such person lives in Arizona or is eligible to vote in Arizona. The lawsuit was filed by Herrera Arellano and the Elias Law Group. The case is 2:22-cv-01374, Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans et al. v. Hobbs et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 15, 2022, 8:41 PM