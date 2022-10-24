New Suit - Voting Rights

Voto Latino and Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans sued Clean Elections USA and its founder Melody Jennings Monday in Arizona District Court over alleged voting rights violations. The lawsuit, brought by Herrera Arellano LLP and Elias Law Group, seeks an injunction blocking the defendants and their supporters from gathering at ballot drop boxes in Maricopa County and from following or taking photos of voters. According to the suit, armed individuals in tactical gear have been gathering at the drop boxes to intimidate voters. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01823, Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans et al v. Clean Elections USA et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 24, 2022, 8:48 PM