Who Got The Work

Gabriel M. Hartsell and Marilyn J. Clark of Dorsey & Whitney have entered appearances for Crumbl Cookies in a website accessibility lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Roderick V. Hannah and the Law Office of Pelayo Duran, alleges that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:22-cv-22849, Ariza v. Westfork Cookies, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 22, 2022, 11:50 AM