New Suit

Victoria's Secret, the lingerie and clothing retailer, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-24052, Ariza v. Victoria's Secret Direct Brand Management, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 3:49 PM