The Sherwin-Williams Company has turned to lawyer Bryan F. DuBon of Dentons Cohen & Grigsby to fend off a pending digital accessibility lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 19 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's digital platform denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:23-cv-22247, Ariza v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

August 04, 2023, 10:53 AM

