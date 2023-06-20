New Suit - Website Accessibility

The Sherwin-Williams Company was slapped with a digital accessibility lawsuit on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's digital platform denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22247, Ariza v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2023, 6:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Victor Ariza

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

defendants

The Sherwin-Williams Company

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA