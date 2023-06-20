The Sherwin-Williams Company was slapped with a digital accessibility lawsuit on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, filed by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's digital platform denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22247, Ariza v. The Sherwin-Williams Company.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 20, 2023, 6:56 AM