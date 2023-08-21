Who Got The Work

Kristen A. Taylor of McDermott Will & Emery has entered an appearance for SeaWorld, the aquatic theme park chain headquartered in Florida, in a website accessibility pending lawsuit. The action, filed July 6 in Florida Middle District Court by attorneys Roderick V. Hannah and Pelayo Duran on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-01258, Ariza v. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 21, 2023, 11:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Victor Ariza

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

Roderick V. Hannah, Esq., P.A.

defendants

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

defendant counsels

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA