New Suit - Website Accessibility

SeaWorld, the aquatic theme park chain headquartered in Florida, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by attorneys Roderick V. Hannah and Pelayo Duran on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-01258, Ariza v. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 06, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Victor Ariza

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

defendants

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA