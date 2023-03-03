New Suit

Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, was sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20859, Ariza v. Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 03, 2023, 7:12 PM