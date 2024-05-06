Who Got The Work

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell partner Nicole Sieb Smith has entered an appearance for Madame Tussauds Orlando in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, filed March 21 in Florida Middle District Court by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, is 6:24-cv-00548, Ariza v. Madame Tussauds Orlando, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

May 06, 2024, 9:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Victor Ariza

Plaintiffs

Roderick V. Hannah, Esq., P.A.

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

defendants

Madame Tussauds Orlando, LLC

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA