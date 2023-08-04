New Suit - Website Accessibility

Kohl's was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, brought by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and attorney Roderick V. Hannah on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22889, Ariza v. Kohl's, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 6:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Victor Ariza

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

Roderick V. Hannah, Esq., P.A.

defendants

Kohl's, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA