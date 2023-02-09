New Suit

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, filed by the Law Office of Pelayo Duran and Roderick V. Hannah Esq. on behalf of Victor Ariza, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20522, Ariza v. Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2023, 6:04 PM