Bloomin' Brands company Bonefish Grill was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit in Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed by attorney Roderick V. Hannah Esq. and the Law Office of Pelayo Duran on behalf of Victor Ariza, who contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-21729, Ariza v. Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

May 08, 2023, 6:41 PM

Victor Ariza

Law Office Of Pelayo Duran, PA

Bloomin' Brands, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA