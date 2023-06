Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Raytheon Technologies to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Lawyers for Justice on behalf of a former employee, contends that the defendant failed to pay the federal minimum wage, provide proper meal breaks and violated several other labor laws. The case is 2:23-cv-04691, Ariola et al v. Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Technology

June 14, 2023, 7:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Leopoldo Ariola

defendants

Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches