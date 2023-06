Removed To Federal Court

Raytheon Technologies Corp. on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lawyers for Justice PC, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees’ full wages or to compensate them for missed breaks or time spent complying with COVID-19 health checks. Raytheon is represented by Seyfarth Shaw. The case is 2:23-cv-04664, Ariola et al v. Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation.

Aerospace & Defense

June 14, 2023, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Leopoldo Ariola

defendants

Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches