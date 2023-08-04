Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Diversified Production LLC d/b/a Alliance Petroleum, Diversified Gas & Oil and Diversified Energy to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Shuman McCuskey Slicer on behalf of nearly a dozen holders of oil and gas interests, alleges that a change in the defendants' accounting software caused them to underpay oil and gas royalties. The case is 1:23-cv-00522, Ario Minerals LLC et al. v. Diversified Production LLC et al.

Energy

August 04, 2023, 4:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Ario Minerals LLC

Big Huff Minerals LLC

Courtney Minerals LLC

Mingo Minerals LLC

Mohler Minerals LLC

Pardee Minerals Holding Company LLC

Pardee Oil & Gas LLC

Pardee Resources Company

Pardee Royalty LLC

PLC Minerals LLC

Powellton Minerals LLC

Shuman McCuskey Slicer

Spilman Thomas & Battle

defendants

Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation

Diversified Production LLC

defendant counsels

Steptoe & Johnson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract