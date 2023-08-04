Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Diversified Production LLC d/b/a Alliance Petroleum, Diversified Gas & Oil and Diversified Energy to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Shuman McCuskey Slicer on behalf of nearly a dozen holders of oil and gas interests, alleges that a change in the defendants' accounting software caused them to underpay oil and gas royalties. The case is 1:23-cv-00522, Ario Minerals LLC et al. v. Diversified Production LLC et al.
Energy
August 04, 2023, 4:31 PM