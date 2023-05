Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against WiPro VLSI Design Services LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Stalwart Law Group on behalf of Ravindran Arikapudi, the former senior vice president who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after reporting allegedly illegal activity by the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02453, Arikapudi v. Wipro Vlsi Design Services, LLC.

Business Services

May 19, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Ravindran Arikapudi

Plaintiffs

Stalwart Law Group

McNicholas & McNicholas

defendants

Wipro Vlsi Design Services, LLC

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination