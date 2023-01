Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Perkins Coie on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Boeing to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Reimer Dobrovolny & LaBardi, Sanjiv N. Singh PLC and the Indrajana Law Group on behalf of the estate of Asy Habul Yamin, who was killed in a plane crash in 2021 due to an allegedly defective auto-throttle system. The case is 1:23-cv-00363, Arifni v. Boeing Co.

Aerospace & Defense

January 20, 2023, 7:07 PM