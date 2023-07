New Suit

State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court action, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was brought by the Galindo Law Firm on behalf of Garald Arieux and Jodi Arieux. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02738, Arieux et al v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Garald Arieux

Jodi Arieux

Galindo Law Firm

defendants

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute