New Suit - Copyright

Footwear and clothing company Ariat International filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Khemchang Handicrafts and Cathy & Co. on Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr and Kolitch Romano Dascenzo Gates, accuses the defendants of selling boots with a stitching design similar to the plaintiff's 'Dixon Boot' stitching design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00342, Ariat International Inc. v. Khemchand Handicrafts Ltd. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 14, 2023, 6:57 PM