Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Thursday removed a lawsuit against the Shyft Group GTB a/k/a Spartan Motors, a recreational vehicle design company, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:23-cv-01582, Arias v. The Shyft Group Gtb, LLC.

Automotive

March 03, 2023, 6:54 AM