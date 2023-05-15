Who Got The Work

Melissa K. Taft of Lathrop GPM and Emily E. Cantwell of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Aldi's Grocery Store in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed on March 31 in Missouri Eastern District Court by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was not hired for a warehouse supervisor position due to his national origin and marital status. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Ross, is 4:23-cv-00409, Arias v. Aldi's Grocery Store.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 15, 2023, 7:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Juan Arias

defendants

Aldi's Grocery Store

defendant counsels

Lathrop GPM

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination