Who Got The Work

Tesla has tapped in-house attorney Aengus Carr to fend off a pending consumer class action for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The action, filed April 5 in California Central District Court by the Law Offices of Todd Friedman, accuses the defendant of falsely advertising and selling warranties for Tesla vehicle batteries that it did not intend to honor The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 8:24-cv-00750, Ari Schwartz v. Tesla, Inc et al.

Automotive

May 20, 2024, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Ari Schwartz

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Todd Friedman PC

defendants

Tesla, Inc

Does

Does 1-10 Inclusive

defendant counsels

Tesla Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract