A procession of redistricting litigators are set to take part in Hoffman v. New York State Independent Redistricting Commission, for yet another pivotal court battle that's scheduled for June 8 arguments in an Albany appeals court. It's the latest twist in the years-long saga regarding the Empire State's congressional lines, and is likely headed for the state's highest court, on the heels of the New York Court of Appeals' 4-3 ruling in Harkenrider v. Hochul.

New York

May 26, 2023, 10:43 AM

