Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against Bronx Pancakes Inc., Forty Six Nineteen Company Inc. and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged gender discrimination, was filed by Borrelli & Associates on behalf of Tatiana Argueta. The case is 1:23-cv-00508, Argueta v. Mr. Stax, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 24, 2023, 6:12 PM