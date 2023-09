Who Got The Work

T.J. Maxx of Texas and Hilda Garcia have turned to lawyer Marjorie Jane Haas of Hartline Barger LLP to defend a pending personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 9 in Texas Southern District Court by the Law Office of Eduardo A. Castillo on behalf of Shannon Arguelles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo, is 5:23-cv-00081, Arguelles v. Marmaxx Operating Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 25, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Shannon Arguelles

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Eduardo A. Castillo, PLLC

defendants

Marmaxx Operating Corp.

Hilda Garcia

defendant counsels

Hartline Dacus Barger Dryer LLP

Hartline Barger LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims