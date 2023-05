New Suit - Securities

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a complaint for declaratory relief Friday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Argonaut Insurance. The complaint names Paysign Inc. and other claimants in connection with underlying securities and shareholder derivative litigation. The case is 2:23-cv-00713, Argonaut Insurance Company v. Paysign, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Argonaut Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Bruce A. Mina

Daniel H. Spence

Daniel R Henry

Dennis Triplett

Joan M. Herman

Mark Attinger

Mark R. Newcomer

Paysign, Inc.

Quinn Williams

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute