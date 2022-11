New Suit

Kennedys filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Argonaut Insurance Company. The suit, which targets Fantome Medical Corp., seeks a declaration that Argonaut has no duty to provide coverage for a claim submitted by the defendant over allegedly lost cargo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-23771, Argonaut Insurance Company v. Fantome Medical Corp.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 6:50 PM