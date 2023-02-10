Who Got The Work

Hugh M. Russ III of Hodgson Russ has entered an appearance for All Phase Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The action, over payment and performance bonds issued for a construction project, was filed Dec. 27 in New York Western District Court by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on behalf of Argonaut Insurance. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny, is 1:22-cv-01010, Argonaut Insurance Company v. All Phase Services, Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 10, 2023, 7:23 AM