Argentine Attorneys Uber Lawsuit Gets Lift from California S...

The California Supreme Court on Thursday appeared to give a legal opening to an Argentinian attorney suing Uber after the company's problematic rollout in Buenos Aires left him facing tax charges. In a unanimous opinion, the high court said plaintiffs can sue a contract partner for fraudulent concealment if their claims are independent of the parties' contractual rights and if the conduct in question harms a litigant beyond what the contract reasonably contemplated.

August 22, 2024, 8:12 PM