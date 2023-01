New Suit - Product Liability

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Johnson Becker PLLC filed a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Sarah Arey. The complaint targets SharkNinja Operating for an allegedly faulty NutriNinja blender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00547, Arey v. Sharkninja Operating, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 31, 2023, 5:57 PM