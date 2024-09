Who Got The Work

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. has retained attorney Lee W. Marcus of Marcus & Myers as defense counsel in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed July 16 in Florida Middle District Court by BenGlassLaw on behalf of Roberto Arevalo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:24-cv-01675, Arevalo v. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 02, 2024, 7:59 AM

Plaintiffs

Roberto Arevalo

Plaintiffs

Benglasslaw

Defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Marcus & Myers, PA

Nature of Claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations