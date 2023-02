Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against restaurant Havana Harry's Coral Gables LLC and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by J.H. Zidell PA on behalf of kitchen staff who allegedly were not paid overtime wages. The case is 1:23-cv-20555, Arevalo et al v. Havana Harry's II Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 10, 2023, 6:55 PM