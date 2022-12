Who Got The Work

Timothy D. Matheny of Peckar & Abramson has entered an appearance for HPI/GSA 2B LLC in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 24 in Texas Northern District Court by Cantey Hanger LLP and Jackson Walker on behalf of Ares LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay, is 3:22-cv-02379, Ares LLC v. Hpi/Gsa 2B LLC.

Real Estate

December 08, 2022, 7:36 AM