New Suit

Goldberg Kohn filed a negligence lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Michael Arends. The suit accuses transportation and logistics company Blues Arrow of delivering his vehicle in a damaged condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04737, Arends v. Blues Arrow Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 02, 2022, 6:57 PM