Arendi: Apples Claim That Susman Intentionally Aired Confide...

Today's Litigation Daily takes another look at the case where Apple is seeking sanctions against Arendi, its lawyers at Susman Godfrey and an expert witness claiming they inappropriately aired confidential settlement information during Arendi's recent patent trial against Google. In a letter filed with U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Hall in Delaware, Arendi defended its lawyers from the "inflammatory and meritless accusations" and said the Susman team repeatedly asked to seal the courtroom to avoid public discussion of confidential information.

May 10, 2023, 7:30 AM

