Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holwell Shuster & Goldberg and Theodora Oringher on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Arbor One Escrow, Realty Masters & Associates and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over a loan dispute, was filed by White & Case on behalf of Arena Special Opportunities Fund. The case is 1:23-cv-00217, Arena Special Opportunities Fund LP v. McDermott et al.

Real Estate

January 10, 2023, 8:30 PM