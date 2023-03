New Suit - Employment

Arena Offshore filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court against Eric Roy, who worked as an oil and gas operator for Arena under a Master Services Contract with Wood Group PSN. The suit, brought by Kean Miller, accuses the defendant of stealing company parts and equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00369, Arena Offshore LP v. Roy.

Energy

March 21, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Arena Offshore LP

Plaintiffs

Kean Miller

defendants

Eric Roy

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct