Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Downs Ward Bender Herzog & Kintigh on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide, EAN Holdings and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Hertz & McElwaine on behalf of Khadijat Aremu. The case is 1:23-cv-01426, Aremu v. Nationwide Insurance Co. of America et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 6:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Khadijat Aremu

defendants

Nationwide Insurance Company of America

Aga Service Company

Alamo Rental (US), LLC

Ean Holdings, LLC

Enterprise RAC Company of Maryland, LLC

defendant counsels

Downs Ward Bender Herzog & Kintigh, P.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute