Removed To Federal Court

Waste Management removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Eastern District Court on Monday. The suit was filed by the Diversity Law Group, the Law Offices of Choi & Associates, the Polaris Law Group and Hyun Legal. Waste Management is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 2:22-cv-02205, Arellano v. USA Waste of California Inc.

Business Services

December 13, 2022, 2:55 PM